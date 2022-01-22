Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 20,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Axonics stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $79.81.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
