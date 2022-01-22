Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

