B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $322.83

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.83 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 342.40 ($4.67). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.68), with a volume of 8,023 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Topping bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,244.32 ($3,062.25). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,396.12 ($8,727.14).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.