B. Riley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $2,359,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.