B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,335,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,868,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 365,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

