B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

