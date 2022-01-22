B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.58.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

