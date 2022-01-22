B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

