B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $796,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.10.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $127.30 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

