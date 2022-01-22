B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.18.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

