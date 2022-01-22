B. Riley Weighs in on PlayAGS Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 256.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

