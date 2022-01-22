Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

