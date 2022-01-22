Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $40,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.