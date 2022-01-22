BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 165,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

