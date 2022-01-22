BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.
BancFirst stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 165,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
