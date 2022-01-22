Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $371.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.04 and a 200-day moving average of $354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.