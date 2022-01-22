Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

