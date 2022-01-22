Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.73 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

