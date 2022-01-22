Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

