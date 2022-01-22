Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 27,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.