Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 141 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,563.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,515.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.