Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,301 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $303.31 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

