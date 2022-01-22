Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $34.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $34,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

