Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $507.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.82, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.67.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.