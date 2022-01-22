Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,094 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

