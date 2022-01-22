Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 31,608 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

