Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,193,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

