Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.09. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

