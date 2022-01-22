Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 10,236 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.