Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.