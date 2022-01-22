Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after buying an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.06 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

