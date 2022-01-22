Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $43,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.74.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

