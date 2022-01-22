Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.