BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

