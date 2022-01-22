Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years. Banner has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banner to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

