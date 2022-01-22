Barclays Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $97.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

