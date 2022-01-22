Barclays Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$169.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$162.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$164.88.

Shares of CM opened at C$160.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$108.50 and a 52-week high of C$166.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

