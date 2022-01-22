Barclays Increases STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target to €58.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.56 ($55.18).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €40.69 ($46.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.01. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

