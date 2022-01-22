Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

