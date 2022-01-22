Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

