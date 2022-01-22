Barclays PLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.