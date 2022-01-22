Barclays PLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

