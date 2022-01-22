Barclays PLC Sells 28,698 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Santander Consumer USA worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $6,315,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 779,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

