Barclays PLC Sells 5,608 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

