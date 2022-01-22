Barclays Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$157.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$141.00 to C$157.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.85.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$144.65 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$103.22 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$206.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$134.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8999994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

