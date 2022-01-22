Barclays Trims IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Target Price to GBX 42

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, November 26th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

IQE stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

