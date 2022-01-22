Barclays Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $120.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.64.

RPD opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

