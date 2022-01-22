Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.20 ($93.41).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €66.18 ($75.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.28. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

