BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

BLSA stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. BCLS Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.