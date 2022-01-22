Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 8.4%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.61. 6,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

