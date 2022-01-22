Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.87

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.87 and last traded at $265.62, with a volume of 1459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

